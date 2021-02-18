Tipp Peace Convention hopeful Peace Award ceremony can go ahead this year

Nominations are being sought for the annual Tipperary International Peace Award.

The event has achieved national and international recognition since it first started in 1983.

The first recipient was the late Sean McBride for his work for human rights worldwide.

Covid-19 put paid to last year’s award however Martin Quinn from the Peace Convention is hopeful the ceremony can go ahead later this year.

“The last recipient was former President Mary Robinson – she received the 2018 award in 2019 because you receive it the following year.”

“So hopefully with restrictions easing later in the year it should be possible to have an award presentation sometime perhaps late in 2021. Therefore we’re seeking nominations for a two year period – 2019 and 2020.”

Nominations can be submitted by e-mail to: [email protected] or alternatively by post to the Hon. Secretary, Tipperary Peace Convention, 18 Father Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary.