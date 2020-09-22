Irish charities join forces to tackle worldwide Covid-19 crisis

Irish charities are appealing for funds to buy essential supplies for poorer countries worst-hit by Covid-19.

Six international aid organisations have formed the Irish Emergency Alliance, to urgently raise money for some of the most fragile countries in the world.

They’ll distribute food, medical supplies, water, soap and masks for vulnerable communities.

Tipperary native Paul O’Brien is CEO of Plan International – he outlines why the groups decided to form the alliance.

“We just decided to come together under the one brand so instead of six you’ve got one.”

So while the work we’re doing on the ground we often take different areas – maybe some will focus on food, some will focus on health and some will focus on providing shelter.

So while we divide the work on the ground in developing countries but we decided to come together here in Ireland to make it easier to give.”