Adi Roche says award winning TV series has helped keep spotlight on Chernobyl campaign

The founder of Chernobyl Children International says last year’s HBO series brought unprecedented attention to their cause.

Actress Jessie Buckley picked up an IFTA for her role in the programme over the weekend and she used her speech to praise the work being done by Clonmel’s Adi Roche.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Adi says the charity is still in bad need of donations, but they’re thankful for the attention the series has brought.

“It told the story of Chernobyl as never articulated or envisaged before. And it think that honesty, that truthfulness got across that bigger message that this is a cautionary tale.”

“We have I suppose in a sense benefitted from that – not so much financially now to be honest – but really it’s about keeping the story alive.”

“After three and a half decades its hard to keep the story going and this series has kept it front and centre.”