International Women’s Day event in Thurles today

Today is International Women’s Day and there will be a special event in Thurles to mark the occasion.

Organised by the South Tipperary Republican Commemoration committee, the event will look at the experiences of women during the War of Independence compared to now.

The event takes place in the Anner Hotel at 2.30pm with a presentation from historian Aedin Hassett, as well as a panel discussion on how far we have come.

Afternoon tea will be served and there will be musical entertainment from Acoustic Reign.

Tickets are €20, with a raffle on the day and all proceeds will support Ascend Domestic Abuse Services North Tipperary and Novas Homeless Services North Tipperary.