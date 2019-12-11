Insurance claims cost Tipp council nearly 3 million

Tipperary County Council paid out more for insurance claims in the first nine months of this year than they did for all of 2018.

They have paid out 2.8 million for 195 claims so far this year. In 2018, they paid out 2.6 million for a total of 275 claims.

Local authorities in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, and Galway also top the list this year.

Irish Public Bodies paid out 43.4 million euro on behalf of 28 councils in the first three quarters of this year.

That compares to 47 million in all of last year, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.