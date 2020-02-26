Inspiring story of Tipperary councillor’s sobriety

A Tipperary County Councillor has received widespread praise after sharing his journey to sobriety.

Roscrea-based independent Shane Lee says that his reliance on drink left him feeling suicidal, before he eventually sought out help in a local AA meeting.

In the 11 years since that meeting, he hasn’t had a drink.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Councillor Lee said his experience cost him more than money.

He said he was a plasterer and sometimes missed almost a whole week of work because of alcohol.

He added it was a horrible time in his life, but thankfully he is now in a good place surrounded by his beautiful family and a good support network.

Listen to a snippet here;