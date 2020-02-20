Inquest opens into death of Clonmel teenager at music festival

The inquest into the death of a Clonmel teenager who fell ill at the Indiependence music festival opened today in Cork.

The cause of death for 19-year-old Jack Downey was given at the inquest as total organ failure with hypothermia, due to taking ecstasy.

The inquest was told that ingestion of morphine was also a contributory factor, along with aspiration pneumonia.

Jack died at CUH on August 5, three days after becoming ill at the Mitchelstown festival.

His father identified his body at CUH prior to an autopsy.

Crime correspondent for The Echo newspaper in Cork, Ann Murphy was at the Cork City Coroner’s Court this morning.

She said; “The case was opened and adjourned to August 20th. The cause of death was given today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. She told the Coroner’s Court that Jack Downey died of total organ failure with hypothermia, due to taking ecstasy. Also that ingestion of morphine was a contributory factor in his death, along with aspiration pneumonia.”

Listen here;

She added no family were present at the Coroner’s Court for the hearing.

A Garda investigation into the death is continuing with an adjournment of the inquest to August 20th.