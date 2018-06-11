Inquest held in to death of Tipp man killed during Storm Ophelia

An inquest has heard how a young Tipperary man who was doing a good deed by clearing a roadway at the height of Storm Ophelia last October was fatally injured by a limb from a wind-damaged tree.

Thirty-one year-old Michael Pyke from Ardfinnan suffered massive head trauma when hit by the tree limb on a road at a time when there was a red weather alert in place throughout the country.

Michael Pyke was one of two fatalities during the catatrosphic storm.

The coroner in Clonmel, Paul Morris, hailed Michael’s wholly altruistic motivation for getting out of his car with a chainsaw with the intention of clearing the road in the townland of Ballybrado, outside Cahir, after 12 noon on October 16 of last year.

The jury in the inquest at Clonmel courthouse issued a recommendation, agreed by the Pyke family, that members of the public should stay at home when a red weather alert is in force and also that anyone operating a chainsaw should wear a hard hat.

Mr Pyke was not actually using his chainsaw when he was struck by a tree limb, but it was found beside him on the road where he lay fatally injured, about 100 metres from the road blockage.

The jury’s verdict was of accidental death.

Tributes were paid at the inquest to the efforts of the gardaí, fire service, county council staff and members of the public to safely remove Michael’s body from the scene, when conditions were extremely hazardous and at least five trees fell in the immediate vicinity while that operation was in progress.