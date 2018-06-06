Information sought on man missing in Roscrea

Gardai in Roscrea are seeking the publics help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the area.

65 year old Patrick Buddy O’Brien was last seen at midday on May 31st on Castle Street in Roscrea.

He is described as being 5 foot six in height, of stocky build, balding with grey hair and wearing a short sleeve shirt and grey trousers and possibly a light blue jacket.

He may have taken a bus to either Limerick or Dublin and his family is anxiously trying to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscrea Gardai on 0504 24230.