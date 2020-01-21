Information is key to resettling Syrian families in Tipperary

A group overseeing the resettlement of 45 Syrian families in Tipperary says they’re trying to be open about the plans from the very start.

Chief Executive of Youthwork Ireland Tipperary, Cora Horgan, made the comments as she offered further information on the programme at the monthly meeting of Thurles Municipal District.

The plans will see 16 families accommodated in Clonmel with a further 12 in both Nenagh and Tipp Town.

Five families are also to be located in Templemore, and local Fine Gael councillor Noel Coonan insists that information is key to public support.