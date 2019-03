Motorists can expect to see an increased Garda presence on the roads of the Premier County this weekend.

Gardaí will be out in force as they clamp down on speeding, drink & drug driving and the wearing of seat belts.

35 people have lost their lives on the nation’s roads already in 2019

Superintendent Eddie Golden, of the Roads Policing Unit, is urging motorists to do their bit to keep the roads safe this weekend.