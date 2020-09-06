Illegal dumping an “ongoing issue” in Clonmel

A clean-up has taken place at the site of illegal dumping in Clonmel.

Bags of rubbish were dumped under the arch of the town’s Main Guard, which is an OPW building.

On Friday morning, the council had to go and clean up what had been left.

Clonmel Councillor, Michael Muprhy has told Tipp FM News it’s part of an ongoing issue there.

And he says it’s also an area that’s used by rough-sleepers:

“I have spoke to the housing section of Tipperary County Council, that they are engaging with the individual. It is complex, they are anxious to get the individual into what they call the housing first program.

As I said, every effort is being made to resolve that particular issue as well.”