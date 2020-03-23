IFA President and Tipperary farmer says closure of McDonald’s “devastating” for beef sector

The Tipperary-based head of the Irish Farmers Association says the closure of McDonald’s restaurants across the country is a huge blow to the sector.

Management at the fast food chain say it’s become clear they can’t maintain safe social distancing, even operating takeaway only.

Every restaurant in the chain is shutting temporarily at seven o’clock tonight.

They have three outlets in Tipperary: in Roscrea, Clonmel and Cashel.

Ireland is one of the main suppliers of burgers to McDonalds righ across Europe.

IFA president Tim Cullinan from Toomevara says the closure is a big blow to the sector:

“Obviously, there’s massive concern from our members over this news of McDonald’s. But look, we have to accept, in the current situation, that everybody is trying to do what they can to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Already, last week, I had written to the EU Agricultural Commissioner on the situation in Ireland and the livestock sector and there’s a number of measures we’ll be seeking from him.

“It is devastating news.”