The newly elected president of the IFA says his first call will be to tackle the beef crisis.

Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan, won the race last night to replace Joe Healy as president next month.

Turnout was low in the election, with less than 23,000 of the 70,000 IFA members voting.

Tipp FM’s Jim Finn of the Ag report who was live at the count centre in Castleknock in Dublin last night captured the final vote for us.