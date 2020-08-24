IFA Chair Calls for Immediate Agriculture Minister Appointment

Dara Calleary has resigned as the deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

The Mayo TD quit as Agriculture Minister last week after attending the golf society dinner in Galway.

The chairperson of North Tipperary IFA says a new Agriculture Minister needs to be appointed as soon as possible.

Last week Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill expressed his interest in taking up the mantle.

And speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Imelda Walsh said she for one would be in favour of that. She said, “It would be fantastic to have an important role in Tipperary but that’s for the Taoiseach to decide. I’m sure the people of Donegal would be hoping that Charlie McConalogue would get the post, but both are experienced in agriculture and would be welcome”