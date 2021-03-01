Identification found in large illegal dump of clothing near Cahir

Gardaí say they will work with Tipperary County Council towards a prosecution after another significant case of illegal dumping near Cahir.

Around 20 black bags, mainly filled with childrens clothes, were found this morning at around 11am at a farm gateway outside the town.

The indications are that the dumping took place at some stage this morning.

Sgt Ray Moloney says they have sourced some identification from the bags which they can use to determine the owners:

“I counted about 20 black polythene bags containing various items, including a lot of clothes. These were brought to the recycling centre. I also went through the contents to see if we could establish the identity. And thankfully we now have the identity of the owner of one of the bags established. We’ll be following that up with a view to progressing that through the courts.”