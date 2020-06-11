ICMSA urging farmers across Tipperary to prepare for drought

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association says farmers have to assume that we will have drought conditions in most parts of Tipperary and we need to plan accordingly.

The group is calling on everyone to adhere to Irish Water’s Hosepipe Ban which was introduced earlier this week.

In some places locally there is a soil moisture deficit of 80 milimetres already.

Denis Drennan from the ICMSA has told Tipp FM that the onus is on everybody to conserve water now:

“We’re calling on everybody – farmers and non-farmers – whether you’re in a house or a farm, everybody has to do their bit.

“Especially this year because this drought has started so early. It’s unusual for us to be in a position where we’re almost in a drought situation in the first week in June but that’s where we find ourselves.

“We’re asking farmers to check their water troughs, any fittings that they have on their farms – across land or under land. Maybe turn off any water supplies that you’re not using.”