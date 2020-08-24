ICMSA President Says Phil Hogan Shouldn’t Resign

The President of the ICMSA is warning against calls for the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, saying it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the country.

Pat McCormack, who farms at Greenane near Tipp Town, says it’s essential that an Irish Commissioner is involved in crucial Brexit talks over the coming months.

Phil Hogan was one of many high profile figures to attend a controversial Oireachtas golf event last Wednesday.

Pat McCormack says his resignation would be self-defeating.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he said, ” We need to be very careful that we don’t cut off our Brexit nose to spite our Covid face”. He added, ” There are huge negotiations to be done in the coming weeks ahead a potential no deal Brexit and Phil Hogan has a good knowledge of Irish agriculture which we need behind us at this time”.