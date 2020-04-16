ICA playing its part in supporting healthcare workers

Members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association in Tipperary and around the country are to start sewing Personal Protection Equipment to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Its part of an initiative called Sew Scrubs for Ireland.

June O’Dwyer is President of the South Tipp Federation of the ICA.

Speaking on Tipp today earlier she said many of their members have the necessary skills to produce products to a high standard.

She says all the necessary materials will be supplied to those taking part.