IBAL performance shows Nenagh has turned a corner

It has emerged today as the second cleanest town in Ireland – beaten only by Fermoy – in the latest IBAL litter league survey of 40 locations across the country.

It comes following the accolade of being named the second friendliest place in Ireland in 2017.

There are also now a number of projects ongoing in Nenagh, including the multi-million Euro investment in the Abbey Court Hotel and the adjoining site which was confirmed last week.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Councillor Joe Hannigan said there are a number of things have contributed to Nenagh’s revival.