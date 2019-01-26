Iarnród Éireann to seek permission for works on bridge at Carrick

Iarnród Éireann will have to apply for retention for works on a bridge in Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary County Council referred the case to the state planning appeals board to determine whether or not it was exempt from planning.

Iarnród Éireann carried out the works on the footbridge over the Clonmel – Waterford railway line in March of 2015.

Tipperary County Council sought direction from An Bord Pleanala the following February.

The local authority felt the works required planning while Irish Rail was of the view that it was an exempt development.

The company says the works on the bridge near the Ard Mhuire and Collins Park estates were needed for safety reasons.

The bridge is thought to date back to sometime between 1886 and 1911.

An Bord Pleanala’s inspector recommended that the works did not require planning.

However the board has decided not to accept this and ruled that the works and in particular the railings on the new stairwell materially affect the appearance and therefore the works will require planning permission.