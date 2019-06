Gardai are advising hurling fans to plan ahead for tomorrow’s game.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds are expecting a sold out crowd of 44,000 in attendance at tomorrow’s Munster Senior Hurling Final between Tipperary and Limerick.

Key points across the city highlighted for congestion include Sarsfield Bridge, Thomand bridge, Limerick Bridge as well as limerick tunnel.

Speaking Tipp Today Sgt. John Flanagan from Henry Street said preparation is key.