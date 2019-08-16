Hunger & tradition a huge part of Tipp’s passion for the All Ireland hurling final

Hurling fans in Tipperary and Kilkenny are gearing up for yet another clash between the old rivals in an All Ireland Senior Hurling final.

The side have met 20 times in the decider with Tipp holding the advantage – 11 wins to the Cats 8 and one draw.

However Tipperary fans still looking for tickets for the Croke Park encounter could be disappointed.

The county board have said that it looks like the game between Tipperary and Kilkenny is now sold out.

County Board Secretary Tim Floyd says that they expected tickets to be available up to the last minute.

However it turns out that’s not the case.

Meanwhile a town on the border of Kilkenny and Tipperary is preparing for an even split ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final this weekend.

Urlingford, which is just inside the Kilkenny border, is home to families from both counties – who’ll clash in the showpiece event in Croke Park on Sunday.

Managing Director of JJ Kavanagh and Sons Bus Company Paul Kavanagh says there’s always a buzz in the town when the neighbour’s play each other.



Whether it’s the ham sandwiches & flask or a lucky jersey All Ireland final day has its traditions and routines for hurling fans across Tipperary.

Tens of thousands of Premier County fans will be taking to cars, busses and trains to Dublin this weekend to watch their team take on old rivals Kilkenny.

Among those heading to Croker on Sunday will be Michael Ryan Senior and his son Michael John Ryan.

Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn spoke to the dynamic duo about their match day routine.