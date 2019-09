Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the restoration of A&E at Nenagh Hospital.

Its been organised by the Mid West Hospital Campaign who believe the return of emergency care to the health facility in North Tipp as well as in Ennis and St. Johns will ease the chronic overcrowding in Dooradoyle.

Campaigners took to the streets in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick at 10 this morning and one of the Nenagh organisers Damien O’Donoghue says the reaction’s been incredible.