Hundreds gather to pay their respects to Cllr Eddie O’Meara

Hundreds of people have gathered in Mullinahone today to pay their final respects to long serving councillor Eddie O’Meara.

The 69 year old Independent councillor and former Cathaoirleach died last Thursday night in Cork following a short illness.

At a special meeting of Tipperary County Council this morning, the Mullinahone man was described as an astute politician, a knowledgeable mentor and a likable rouge.

After serving the people of Mullinahone and surrounding areas for 19 years, he was described as a father figure of the parish.

Councilors expressed their grief in the loss of a second influential councillor during this term – Cllr Willie Kennedy also passed away almost two years ago in a tragic accident.

Cllr eddie o meara won a seat in 1999 as the first cllr for Mullinahone in 50 years and was elected every subsesequent local election since.

In 2014, he became the first cathaoirleach of the newly formed Carrick on Suir Municipal District and retained that role the following year – the only Cathoirleach in the county to be returned for a second successive term.

In Fr john Mcgrath’s homoly, he acknowledged his regular attendance to church and thanked him for his service to the community:

In in his eulogy, Michael Lowry says “Mullinahone was the centre of Eddie’s universe” and commended the positive impact he had made on the rural community.