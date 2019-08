Tributes are being paid to a Tipperary teenager who died after taking drugs at a music festival over the weekend.

Jack Downey from Clonmel passed away after three days in Cork University Hospital.

The 19-year-old is believed to have taken ecstasy at the Indiependence festival in Mitchelstown on Friday.

Hundreds attended a special mass for Jack last night – which was organised before he died.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn says it was important that it still went ahead.