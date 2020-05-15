Human interest stories to the fore amid coronavirus pandemic

Local media has faced huge pressures during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both print and broadcast have had to change the way they work to comply with the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Sports Editor with the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy says it’s been a massive adjustment.

“The last eight weeks or so I suppose all our staple diets of the newsroom maybe court and council meetings and matches from my own point of view have more or less died off.”

“We’ve had to adapt in some ways and as a newspaper it’s allowed us an opportunity to maybe do more human interest stories that we ordinarily wouldn’t get a chance to do.”

“So I thinks it’s been interesting in that regard but as you said it’s been a challenge in terms of sales and advertising as well.”