Huge success for Tipperary at Tidy Towns Awards

Tipperary swept the boards at this year’s Tidy Town’s event.

With over 100 entrants Tipperary had the largest of any local authority in the competition with Terryglass named Tipperary’s tidiest town.

With 344 points it fell just four short of the overall winner which was Glaslough in County Monaghan.

Gold Award winners in Tipp were Terryglass, Emly, Kilsheelan and Clonmel.

Silvers went Birdhill and Silvermines while Cahir, Roscrea and Nenagh all won Bronze.

Cathaoirleach for Tipperary Michael Murphy said the number of entrants shows the spirit of the Tidy Town’s is strong in Tipperary.