HSE says necessary St Brigid’s Hospital works require demolition and ‘unviable’ new build

The HSE says building works to get St Brigid’s Hospital ‘up to code’ would require the demolition of the existing building.

The Executive has issued a response to multiple queries from Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, who is among those strongly criticising the downgrading of the Carrick-on-Suir facility.

The HSE announced last year, to much local dismay, its intention to close respite and palliative services at St Brigid’s, replacing it with a unit for Chronic Disease Management.

Responding to queries from deputy Mattie McGrath, the Head of Older People Services in the HSE South East, Barbara Murphy, defended the decision.

She says the works required to meet HIQA standards would require “demolition of the existing premises and a complete new build on a very tight site” with a need to raise floor levels by approximately one metre.

The HSE Estates team has indicated that this is not a viable option.

Ms Murphy also says any proposed bed reduction solution would not address issues around adequate spacing, bathroom facilities and infection control requirements.