HSE says more than 2,500 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out in Tipperary

Tipperary people are being urged to “hold firm” to make sure the cases of Covid-19 don’t begin to rise sharply again.

It was revealed yesterday evening that no new cases had been confirmed in the county and the total is still 524.

The HSE says they have been and are still scaling up their testing in nursing homes and other residential facilities locally.

Kate Killeen White is the Chief Officer of the HSE South East Community Healthcare, and the Chair of the Regional Crisis Management Team.

She’s told Tipp FM more than 2,500 tests have now been carried out in Tipperary:

“The figures of positive cases are low for Tipperary and that’s a position that of course we want to maintain. Testing is scheduled today at the testing centre in Clonmel.

“There are no wait lists currently for community testing in Tipperary and that is great. There are, however, and there have been, delays in terms of the testing results that people will have heard.

“It is a complex process and I wish to assure everyone in Tipperary that we are working through those processes.”

Her comments come as the HSE is hoping turnaround times for a Covid test will be three days from Monday.

The Health Executive says it’s been working to update its technology to automate results.

Kate continued to say that there is also plenty of support available to people locally who need it:

“The local authority’s Community Resilience Helpline in Tipperary provides a range of supports including information on self-management support for chronic conditions in the community, infection prevention and control advice, and psycho-social support that some people need to avail of.

“The number in South Tipperary is 0761 065000. And I would encourage anyone who feels they need that little bit of support, to make contact.”