HSE points to parameter changes over Stakelum uturn

The HSE says parameters have changed this week, regarding the funding of rehabilitation care for a Thurles man.

29 year old Darragh Stakelum has been in Cork University Hospital for over four months after undergoing treatment for a brain tumour – despite the fact that he could be cared for in a much less expensive rehabilitation centre elsewhere.

However, due to the way the HSE is being budgeted this year, he was kept in Cork at a cost of 8,500 euro per week.

The HSE say they are now in a position to approve funding to move Darragh from Cork to the rehab centre.

Chief Officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, Bernard Gloster says while he cannot comment on the specifics of the case, a number of things have changed this week making the move possible.