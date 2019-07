The HSE has approved funding to move a Thurles man from Cork University Hospital to a rehabilitation centre.

Darragh Stakelum remains in Cork over 4 months after undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

The cost of his care amounts to €8,500 per week or €442,000 per annum.

The HSE had said funding wasn’t available to move him to a rehabilitation centre.

However local TD Jackie Cahill says a deal has now been secured.