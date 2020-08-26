HSE Issue Statement on Cahir & Golden Outbreaks

The HSE has issued a statement this afternoon saying that the outbreaks at both the ABP meat plant in Cahir and Walsh mushrooms in Golden are being managed effectively.

The HSE also said that the outbreak in Cahir is being managed very effectively, in line with public health guidance, and that the safety of attached staff, their families and the local community is priority.

They said they are working very closely with the businesses affected, including carrying out contact tracing and testing, which is being accommodated on site.

See full statement below:

An update from HSE/South East Community Healthcare

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare does not comment on individual cases or outbreaks, in the interests of confidentiality for the individuals concerned.

The HSE’s Dept. of Public Health respond to notified cases or outbreaks of Covid-19. The Dept. of Public Health undertake a risk assessment of the situation and appropriate investigations are carried out and control measures put in place if required.

As matters relating to a production facility in Cahir, Co. Tipperary have been in the public domain, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) would like to reassure the public that this local outbreak situation is being managed very effectively, in line with public health guidance, and that the safety of attached staff, their families and the local community is our priority. The HSE is working very closely with the business in question, including carrying out appropriate contact tracing and testing, the facility for which is being accommodated on site at the business premises.

In relation to matters pertaining to Golden, Co. Tipperary, whilst again not wishing to comment on cases or outbreaks the HSE/South East Community Healthcare would like to acknowledge the support of the local community, the various public agencies and a local business in ensuring that a local outbreak situation presenting there has been managed very effectively. The contact tracing and testing process in that instance included the setting up of a mobile testing facility locally on two occasions (15th and 22nd of August), with no requirement for a further such arrangement, at this time.

The publication of statistics in relation to confirmed cases of Covid-19 is in the remit of the National Public Health Emergency Team (following notifications received by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre). In its daily bulletins, the NPHET make reference to detail of cases by breakdown of gender, age, county and other information. See also https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/ for up to date up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

