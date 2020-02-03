HSE deny claims about a public nursing home for Roscrea

HSE management say they are “very concerned” with claims made about the development of a 40-bed unit in Roscrea.

Independent General Election candidate Michael Lowry says that plans have been drawn up for a public nursing home, but the HSE say they have not received any such proposal.

In a statement this evening, deputy Lowry says it was never suggested at any point that a formal proposal has been submitted to the Community Care Section of the HSE.

Addressing a public meeting in Roscrea over the weekend, deputy Lowry said that plans have been drawn up for a proposed new 40 bed public nursing home at the former Malt House site, adjacent to an approved new Primary Care Centre.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare have issued a statement today however, saying they’ve had no formal discussions and have not received any proposal from any developer.

The HSE’s Estates Division says that existing plans for a primary care centre at the former Malt House site in Roscrea does not include plans for a new community nursing unit.

Deputy Lowry says he presented a suggestion to the developer of the site to include a public residential home for the elderly, a request which he says was taken on board.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer Maria Bridgeman says the HSE is “very surprised to hear such claims” and “categorically refutes them.”