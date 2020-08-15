HSE conclude testing of Walsh Mushrooms staff at Golden

Covid-19 testing of staff at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden has been completed this evening.

The HSE are thanking the Civil Defence, Gardaíand the local community for assisting them since 8am in testing the remaining 112 staff who had not previously been tested for the virus.

A HSE spokesperson has told Tipp FM that there remains no plans to re-impose restrictions in Tipperary.

It’s hoped that results of the tests will be known within 24-48 hours.

The HSE has confirmed to Tipp FM that testing of all staff has concluded, but the temporary facility in Golden Church may remain in place tomorrow.