HSE accused of silencing doctors during St Michaels closure

The HSE has been accused of deploying dirty tactics in their efforts to close St Michaels psychiatric facility in Clonmel.

The unit was closed in 2012 with all psychiatric services being transferred to Kilkenny.

At the time there was a huge effort by patients, families and health professionals to keep the unit open, warning that people would die if services are taken out of Tipperary.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Dr Alan Moore who was a psychiatrist based at St Michaels, said that at the time, he was warned by the HSE not to speak to the media