Working from home boosts Tipp house sales

House prices in Tipperary have grown over the last three months, and it’s taking an average of just five weeks to sell a home.

The Average House Price Survey from the Real Estate Alliance has shown a price increase in Quarter 3, which is linked to a continued lack of stock and a growth in remote working.

The average price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary in that quarter rose by 1.7 percent to just €173,625 euro.

Meanwhile, the average time taken to sell a home dropped from nine to five weeks in that period too.

James Lee of REA John Lee in Newport says remote working is driving demand in Tipperary.

“What we’re seeing is an awful lot of people looking for larger house types.”

“First time buyers are buying your 3-bed semi but you also have a huge cohort of people who are looking to trade out of the city to a country location where they don’t have to be commuting daily into work.”

“If they have that bit of space with a home office or a garage that can be converted I think that’s a trend that we’re seeing increasingly.”