Welcome for housing adaptation grants

€3.1 million in grant aid will have a hugely positive impact on the lives of elderly and disabled people in Tipperary.

Grants are available to ensure housing is suitable to the applicants needs – and for any repairs or improvements to be carried out.

The grants, available through Tipperary County Council, also enable faster discharge times from hospitals.

Councillor Marie Murphy explains the works which will be carried out under the scheme to enable people to live independently in their own homes.