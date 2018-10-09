Travellers claim Tipp Co. Co have ignored their traditions

There’s growing anger at the situation which has arisen over a local authority housing development for Traveller families in the Thurles area.

€1.7 million has been spent on the six houses at Cabra Bridge near Thurles – just across from where the families have been living in caravans for decades.

They say they won’t move into the houses unless they have land and stables for their horses.

Tipperary County Council officials say there was no agreement to accommodate the horses.

However Margaret Casey from the Tipperary Rural Travellers’ Project told Fran Curry on Tipp Today this was definitely part of the arrangement.

The stand-off has led to considerable comment from the settled community with many highly critical of the Travellers stance.

Fianna Fáil election candidate Sandra Farrell says it’s ludicrous that things have gotten to this stage.

Chairman of Tipperary County Councils Housing Committee Jim Ryan feels the current situation doesn’t do any good for the Traveller or settled communities.

He says from his discussions with Council officials there was no deal in relation to land or stables.



Margaret Casey from the Rural Travellers’ Project is hopeful that a compromise can be found.