Traveller housing saga described as an embarrassment to Council

Councillors have been reacting to the confirmation that six Traveller families are due to move into the houses at Cabragh Bridge near Thurles shortly.

It’s anticipated that this could happen within the next 6 weeks – depending on if High Court proceedings must be taken.

The delays have arisen due to 4 other families – who moved on to the halting site in the last few years – not taking up the offer of alternative accommodation.

Once they’ve left the area, and the site is cleared of all accommodation and secured, the 6 families are free to move into their new homes.

Councillor Jim Ryan says that this saga has become an embarrassment for Tipperary County Council, not just locally but nationally also.

He says lessons will have to be learned from the way this issue was handled – and it shouldn’t happen again.