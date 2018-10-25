Traveller family in Nenagh forced to sleep on floors of chalets

Claims have been made that a traveller family in Nenagh have been on the local housing list for more than 18 years.

The Pratt family are currently living in a halting site, where chalets have been provided.

These comprise a kitchen, bathroom and sitting room – but no bedrooms.

They’re expected to sleep in a caravan – Ann Pratt says she currently has none – with the result that she and her children are sleeping in the kitchen and living area.

She says they urgently need a proper roof over their heads…