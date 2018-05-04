Tipperary rents continue to increase

Rents in the Premier county have risen almost 10% since the first quarter of 2017.

According to the latest report from Daft.ie, nationally, rents now 23% higher than their 2008 peak.

The annual increase in rent for a one bed apartment in the county rose by 13.4% – for a two bed house, the rent rose by 12.3% to just over 600 euro.

The average rent in Tipperary is now 751 euro, a 3.3% increase on the last quarter and a 9.9% increase on the same period last year.

Daft.ie economist Ronan Lyons explains…

Meanwhile, undersupply of houses in the Premier county is being blamed for some of the price increases.

Ronan Lyons says some areas in the county will be feeling the effects more than others…

According to Daft.ie rents rose nationwide by an average of 11.5% in the year to March 2018.

The number of properties available to rent is at its lowest since the Daft rental reports began in 2006.

Fewer than 700 homes were available to rent in Munster in April, 20% lower than the same period in 2017.