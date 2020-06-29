Tipperary house prices seem to have weathered Covid-19

According to a survey carried out by Real Estate alliance the price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house in the Premier County fell by just over 0.8% in the past three months.

Clonmel and Nenagh saw a dip in average prices this quarter of 0.3% and 2.8% respectively, with Newport and Roscrea prices remaining unchanged.

However, there has been a large increase in enquiries since agents in the county reopened their doors after the lockdown.

The survey found the price of the average three-bed semi in County Tipperary rose by 0.4% to €170,750 in the past year.

The average time to sell fell by a fortnight to four weeks in Nenagh this quarter. It was unchanged in Clonmel at eight weeks and rose by one week in Newport and Roscrea to 11 and 15 weeks respectively.

Across the country, despite fears of a downturn in the market due to lockdown, the price of a three-bedroom semi-detached house fell by just 0.15% over the past three months to €234,667 – an annual decline of 0.56%.