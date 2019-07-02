Tipperary house prices highest since 2012

House prices in the Premier County are their highest since 2012.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

Property prices in Tipperary have risen by 5.3 percent in the last year alone or around 8,500 euro.

The report for the second quarter of 2019 shows that the average asking price for a property in the county now stands at 168,500 euro.

This is the highest property prices in the county have been since the closing months of 2012 where they stood at 172,000 euro.

However, the number of properties for sale in Tipperary on MyHome.ie was down 1.7% on the last quarter and by 3.8% on this time last year.

A 3-bed semi-detached house in the county, which – while down 3.3 percent in the quarter from €150,000 to €145,000 – is still up 4.7 percent from 138,500 euro this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary was unchanged at 175,000 euro

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at five-and-a-half months.