A meeting is being sought between Tipperary County Council and a group of local residents in Nenagh over plans to build new houses.

Residents of Cormac’s Drive in the town say a promise was made 30 years ago that no further development would take place there.

However the local authority now wants to build 12 houses in the estate having initially proposed 18.

Local independent councillor Seamie Morris says the houses are being foisted on local residents.