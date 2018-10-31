Tipp woman left without adequate facilities in local authority house

A Tipperary woman, who has a number of serious illnesses, claims she’s been left waiting for a downstairs bathroom in her council house.

Philomena O’Connell has been living in her local authority home in Mullinahone for over forty years.

Due to a number of medical conditions, including needing to carry around an oxygen tank, she needs a downstairs shower unit and toilet to be built.

She made the application in 2017, and was informed she was a priority 1 applicant – but is still waiting for funding.

She’s been told she’ll be included in the 2019 applicants, which won’t see the unit built until 2020.

In the meantime, in the recent rent changes across the county, her rent increased from 66 euro per week, to 90 euro.

Philomena says she really needs better facilities in her home…