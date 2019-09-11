Tipp Sinn Féin Councillor critical of property tax increase

A Sinn Féin member of Tipperary County Council has criticised some fellow Councillors for not voting on the contentious Local Property Tax issue.

The majority of Councillors backed a 10% increase in the LPT for the coming year at this weeks meeting of the local authority.

21 backed the hike, 14 voted against while 5 Councillors were absent.

3 of the 5 were not at the meeting while Independents Eddie Moran and Michael O’Meara while at the meeting were not in the chamber when the vote took place.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sinn Féin’s David Dunne was critical of the Lowry Group duo.