Despite the economic turmoil of Covid-19, rents in Tipperary have recorded an annual increase.

The latest Daft.ie Housing Market Report finds that the average rent in the Premier County last month was €858, a rise of 0.7 percent on the figure 12 months previously.

The largest rent increase was seen in Kilkenny, where prices have risen by 4.2 percent in the space of a year.

The report also found that the average listed sale price nationwide in July was just shy of €260,000.