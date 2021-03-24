Tipp rents on the rise

Rent in Tipperary rose by 2.5 percent during the course of 2020, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

The RTB’s latest report finds that average rent in the Premier County was €729 in the final quarter of 2020, up from €711 in the final quarter of 2019.

The percentage increase is broadly in line with the national average, but Dublin is again leading the way in terms of the cost of rent.

The standardised average rent in the Capital stands at €1,745 per month.

Meanwhile, the lowest average rent prices were found in Carndonagh in Donegal at €521 per month.