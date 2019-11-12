Tipp rents average €853 per month

The average rent across the country now stands at €1400 a month – that’s an increase of 5.2% in the last year.

In Tipperary the average rent is €853 per month – up 8.7% over 12 months.

New figures from Daft.ie for the third quarter of 2019 marks the fourteenth consecutive quarter of record rents.

The average listed rent is now €373 per month higher than the previous peak during the property bubble in 2008.

The author of the report has warned that the market could face another decade of high rents.

Ronan Lyons says the most expensive and cheapest areas have seen increases.